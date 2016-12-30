Hydration is key to holiday hangover relief

Stock photo drinking water. Credit: Thinkstock

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - If a party is in your plans for New Year's Eve, you'll want to celebrate responsibly; but if you do over-indulge, what's a healthy way to get over that morning-after hangover?

Registered nurse Brynn Ahrens from Hydrate MN joined us on KARE 11 News at 4, to explain that it's all about hydration.

Ahrens says water – and lots of it – is the secret to limiting and lessening the effects of drinking too much alcohol. Since alcohol dehydrates the body, she suggests drinking plenty of water before a night out, as well as matching every drink with a glass of water.

She also warns people of drinking on an empty stomach. Instead, she recommends having a big protein-filled meal before drinking. Of course, she also advises people to avoid drinking more than their bodies can handle.

For those who do overindulge, Ahrens says water is the best medicine. She says it’ll help flush the body of toxins and rehydrate what the alcohol strips away. Ahrens also recommends eating foods rich in amino acids (eggs), potassium (bananas), and vitamins (oatmeal), as well as getting plenty of rest.