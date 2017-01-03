Importance of protein in your diet

Selection of protein sources in kitchen background. (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The New Year brings a renewed focus on healthier eating options. Did you know, protein is an essential nutrient that plays a role in healthy aging, weight management, as well as muscle and bone health? While younger adults consume adequate amounts of protein each day, new research shows that older adults (65 years +) require more protein to support good health, promote recovery from illness, and maintain and regain lean body mass and function.

Registered and licensed dietician Renee Korczak representing the Minnesota Beef Council joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to compare different food sources of protein and how older adults can get more protein onto their plates.

4 ounces of cooked lean beef contains 24 grams of protein

• Beef is considered a source of high -quality protein, meaning that it contains all the essential amino acids your body needs every day to build and maintain muscle mass and aid in healthy aging.



3 ounces of cooked chicken breast contains 26 grams of protein.

• Chicken is also considered a source of high-quality protein.



1 large egg= 6 grams of protein

• Eggs are also considered a source of high-quality protein.



6 ounces of plain Greek Yogurt= 18 grams of protein.

• Greek Yogurt is also a source of high-quality protein.



1 ounce of walnuts= 4 grams of protein

• Walnuts are considered a plant source of protein and therefore not considered high-quality.



• Plant sources of protein do not provide the essential amino acids the body needs, therefore, a variety of plant proteins are often needed to ensure amino acid needs are met

½ cup of quinoa= 4 grams of protein



• Quinoa is also considered a plant source of protein and does not provide all the essential amino acids your body needs compared to animal sources of protein such as beef, poultry, eggs, and dairy products.