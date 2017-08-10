Happy St Patricks Day leprechaun hat with gold coins and lucky charms on vintage style white wood background. Top view (Photo: nambitomo)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The 2017 Irish Fair of Minnesota, a three-day annual celebration of Irish art, heritage and culture, will be held Friday, Aug. 11 through Sunday, Aug. 13 on Harriet Island in Saint Paul, Minn. With approximately 100,000 attendees each year, this event is the largest free celebration of its kind in the nation.



Celebrating its 38th year, the Irish Fair of Minnesota will continue to provide a family-friendly experience featuring a multitude of activities, including traditional music and music lessons, Irish dance, Gaelic sports, a Children’s Tent, native Irish dogs, the Best Legs in a Kilt Contest, a Tea Room, Speaker’s Tent, a variety of Irish shopping, and an array of food and beverage options to enjoy.



From internationally-known to locally-grown, the three entertainment stages will feature some of the best in Irish music. A sampling of bands booked include: We Banjo 3; Eileen Ivers, Wild Colonial Bhoys; Socks in the Frying Pan; Screaming Orphans; Aoife Scott; and Katie McMahon.



New this year – the Celtic Kitchen. Fairgoers can check out food demonstrations, samplings, and chef competitions throughout the weekend. Join us for fresh, unique Irish foods and friendly foodie competitions in the Celtic Kitchen located on the Pavilion’s riverside patio. Special thanks to supporters Walsh’s Bakehouse, US Foods and Celtic Journeys.



Hours for the Irish Fair are Friday, Aug. 12 from 3 p.m. - 11 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. - 11 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 14 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

