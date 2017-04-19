Job offer? Avoid these 5 mistakes

Letter of Offer (Photo: sinseeho)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - You’ve picked up the phone or opened the mail to find those words you’ve been working toward ever since you launched your job search: “We’d like to offer you a position.” Congratulations!

While a job offer is a reason to celebrate, it’s not the time to hang up your efforts just yet. Ted Chalupsky, President and Founder of the employment firm, The Right Staff joined the KARE News at 4 to discuss five common mistakes job seekers make when considering a job offer, and how to avoid them:



1. Saying “yes” without seeing the paperwork. The longer you’ve been searching for a job, the more tempting it is to say “yes!” before you’ve considered the offer. It’s especially tempting when the employer making the offer is on the top of your “dream job” list. Nevertheless, resist the urge. Instead, channel your excitement into your plans for the immediate future: “This is fantastic news, and I’m really looking forward to seeing the offer. What information can you send me?”



2. Deciding on salary alone. The yearly salary is a key consideration. But if you let it be your only consideration, you run the risk of selling yourself short. Calculate the value of the entire benefits package to get a better idea of what you’re being paid – and whether it’s what you’re worth. Use sites like Salary.com and Glassdoor.com to check that compensation is competitive for your job, experience, and geographic area.



3. Assuming all health insurance coverage is good coverage. When you’re crunching the numbers on compensation, take a good look at what you can expect to pay out of pocket for healthcare under the employer’s policy. How high are the deductibles, and what do they apply to? Does coinsurance kick in out of network, or after a certain dollar amount? What are the copays like, and when are you expected to pay them? Can you keep seeing your preferred doctors? Are things like mental health and wellness covered? Which hospitals are in-network? The last thing you need on a new job is for an unexpected medical crisis to cost you more than you can afford.



4. Failing to envision the future. Finally, sit with the requirements of the job and think about your future plans and your work-life balance. Does the job offer benefits that make your responsibilities outside the house easier to achieve, like flex time or telecommuting options? How long is the commute? What family or other events might you miss or have to reschedule? Make sure the job fits your life before you say yes.



5. Going without good advice. The worst mistake you can make when considering a job offer? Not seeking the advice of someone you trust. Your recruiter can ensure an offer is competitive, and advocate for you if it’s not. Don’t hesitate to talk to a staffing partner about an offer, or to seek help finding the job that’s best for you.

At THE RIGHT STAFF, our experienced recruiters can help you turn a job search struggle into job search success. Contact us today to learn more about our job opportunities in Minnesota and beyond. For more information visit www.therightstaff.com.

© 2017 KARE-TV