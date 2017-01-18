Job strategy tips for 2017

(Photo by Chris Hondros/Getty Images) (Photo: Chris Hondros, Getty Images)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - If finding a new job was on your New Year's Resolution list, now may be a good time to begin that search. Ted Chalupsky, President and Founder of the Right Staff joined us on KARE 11 News@4 to discuss some strategies to supercharge your job search this coming year and land the results you want.



1. Start over. Rewrite your resume from scratch, focusing on what you’ve accomplished in the past year – whether you worked temporary jobs or stayed home to take care of family. Have an expert review it for you.



2. Know what you don’t want. Make a list of deal-breakers: incompatible hours, lack of training, low pay or a boss with all the qualities you like least. This list will help you ensure you find the right job, instead of grabbing the first available opportunity – and finding yourself back on the market again in no time.



3. Expand your search. Stuck with looking at online ads? Refreshing the same job boards over and over? Move this search to one day a week – and spend the other four looking at new sources such as job fairs, networking events, reviewing employer websites and contacting them directly regarding postings that match your skills.



4. Reach out to your network. Reserve at least one day per week to contact someone in your personal and professional networks. Invite them to coffee or to a lunchtime walk. One weekly one-on-one meeting builds your network in a way that a hundred business cards cannot.



5. Get accomplished. When writing cover letters or practicing for an interview, focus on the biggest things you have accomplished in your past jobs. Show employers what you can achieve, rather than simply listing your skills, and you’ll stand out from the crowd.



6. Try a job fair. Job fairs allow you to talk to many potential employers at once – and learn more about which ones will offer a good fit for you. Your recruiter can help you prepare for job fairs.



7. Consider contract work. Temp or contract work lets you “test drive” an employer, brush up on your job skills and expand your professional network as you continue your job search. The best part? You get paid to do it!



8. Work with a recruiter. Your recruiter offers access to insider information on the best job openings in your industry and a connection to the key players in your area.



For more information visit www.therightstaff.com.

(© 2017 KARE)