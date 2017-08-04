Julia Knight Sample Sale to benefit Smile Network International

(Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - For three days in August, Smile Network International will host a Summer Sample Sale featuring the dazzling Julia Knight Collection.

These two Minneapolis based organizations are partnering to donate event proceeds to the Smile Network International and the impoverished children and families they serve.

This event will be hosted in the Smile Network’s retail location, Inspire, located at 108 W 14th Street near Loring Park in Minneapolis. It takes place the following days:

Thursday, Aug. 10, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11, 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday Aug. 12, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The Summer Sample Sale will feature beautifully designed artisanal serveware, tableware, home décor, barware, bath accessories and much more! All starting at 50% off retail price and up to 80% off!

For more information call 612-377-1800

