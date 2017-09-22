Kat Perkins launches new foundation

(Photo: Bedd Head Media)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Kat Perkins, a former contestant on NBC’s The Voice, recently announced a new foundation benefiting aspiring musicians called The Rising Star Foundation.

Perkins stopped by the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about it!

The foundation provides vocal training and professional resources specifically tailored to today's music business climate. Experiencing several highs and lows in her own career, Perkins utilizes these experiences to provide an environment in which aspiring musicians will learn techniques to thrive, express themselves, and grow as artists. The foundation is supported by donations and Perkins’ own business endeavors.

Learn more about The Rising Star Foundation here.

