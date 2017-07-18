Keeping kids' brains active over the summer

(Photo: Getty Images)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Summer is a time for most kids to get a break from all the stress of school.

But, it’s also a good idea to keep their minds active. A local electronics shop is hoping to help do just that.

Device Pitstop is hosting a three-part series of workshops for kids in August to promote creativity and learning.

Brad Swenson from Device Pitstop stopped by KARE 11 at 4 to talk about them.

The workshops will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Aug. 2, 9 and 16 and will be geared toward kids ages 4 to 8.

They will be free and you can learn more and register by calling one of the five Device Pitstop locations in Minnetonka, Maple Grove, Maplewood, Eden Prairie and Burnsville. You can find the contact information for those locations on http://www.devicepitstop.com/.



© 2017 KARE-TV