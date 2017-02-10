ST. PAUL, Minn--Back by popular demand, The O’Shaughnessy presents “The Love Show,” featuring author, playwright and teller of tales Kevin Kling and musical friends for an evening of stories, songs and sing-alongs. This year’s Cupid-inspired program features Dynamic Duos, Tender Trios and “Oh Solo Me-ohs” that celebrate the best thing about being human...love.

Joining Kevin Kling will be musical friends Dan Chouinard, Bradley Greenwald, Prudence Johnson, Simone Perrin, Claudia Schmidt and Dane Stauffer, with special guest writer/director Ali Selim (Sweet Land) take to The O’Shaughnessy stage for a sweet edition of The Love Show on Valentine’s Day – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14 – for one performance only.

Tickets and additional informantion oshag.stkate.edu

