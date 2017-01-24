Kids 'n Kinship looking for mentors

Kids 'n Kinship (Photo: Kids 'n Kinship)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - January is National Mentoring Month and this year’s theme is "In Real Life!" The theme reflects on the past 15 years of National Mentoring Month and the real life mentoring relationships that have been formed and are thriving.

Kids 'n Kinship Program Director Jan Belmore and Kinship mentor Gary Hilgers joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to discuss the program and the qualities of a good mentor.

Kids ‘n Kinship is a local non-profit organization that matches kids ages 5-16 in Dakota County with volunteer mentors for fun and engaging weekly activities in the community.

In addition to the community-based program, Kids ‘n Kinship offers school-based mentoring programs at Glacier Hills and Thomas Lake Elementary Schools in Eagan, Westview Elementary in Apple Valley, and Parkview Elementary in Rosemount.

Ongoing training and support provided. Information sessions for new mentors are scheduled for Monday, February 6 from 6:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.at the Wescott Library in Eagan, Tuesday, February 28 from 6:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at the Heritage Library in Lakeville and Thursday, March 16 from 6:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at the Galaxie Library in Apple Valley.

For more information go to kidsnkinship.org or call 952-892-6368.

