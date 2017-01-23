Lack of sleep compared to driving while intoxicated

Stock image (Photo: Thinkstoc k, Copyright 2007, Mike Watson Images Limited.)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Sleep experts compare skimping on sleep and getting behind the wheel to driving while intoxicated. They say driving with less than that amount of sleep is equal to driving under the influence of alcohol with a blood alcohol level of 0.12-0.15. The legal limit is 0.08.



Dr. Michael Howell, a University of Minnesota Sleep Medicine Physician who specializes in sleep medicine, says sleeping less than 7 hours a night (which is over one third of America drivers) substantially increases the risk of motor vehicle accidents when driving. A recent study by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says six to seven hours of sleep amplifies the crash risk by 1.3 times, whereas less than four hours of sleep increases crash likelihood by 11.5 times.

Howell says there are more fatigue-related motor vehicle accidents in the state of Minnesota than alcohol-related motor vehicle accidents.

“This has real consequences!” said Howell. “Just recently I took care of a young woman who nearly killed a mother and her 9-year-old son after she fell asleep at highway speeds and t-boned a crossing truck. Fortunately, all three survived, but both the mother and her son suffered severe orthopedic injuries.”

Symptoms of drowsy driving can include having trouble keeping your eyes open, drifting from lane to lane or not remembering the last few miles driven. However, experts say you should NOT rely on your body to provide warning signs of fatigue and should instead prioritize getting plenty of sleep.

For longer trips, experts advise:



Travel at times when normally awake

Schedule a break every two hours or every 100 miles

Avoid heavy foods Travel with an alert passenger and take turns driving

Avoid medications that cause drowsiness or other impairment

