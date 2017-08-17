Landscaping with native MN plants

Signs of spring (Photo: N8tureGrl)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Native plants to Minnesota add beauty and provide benefits to our gardens. Susan Bachman West joined the KARE 11 News at4 to discuss native plants, show examples and to explain why they are great to incorporate into your landscape!

A plant is considered native if it was already growing in an area before people arrived. In other words, native plants were here long before we were.

The Benefits of Native Plants

Low maintenance. Native plants are used to growing in Minnesota’s environment, so they often require fewer, if any, fertilizer and pesticide treatments to thrive. They also require less watering and mulching once they’re established.

Protected water supply. These plants have extensive root systems that hold soil and slow erosion, keeping runoff low and groundwater protected.

Increased property value. Using native plants in your landscape can actually increase your home’s overall worth. Trees and shrubs up your home’s appeal by reducing nearby noise and increasing privacy, while the diverse colors and varieties of native perennials provide visual enjoyment.

There’s plenty of time to add native plants to your landscape this season. Whether you prefer perennials, trees or shrubs, here are a few options to consider.

Shrubs:

Bush Honeysuckle

Dogwoods

Nannyberry Viburnum

Smooth Sumac

Trees:

Pagoda Dogwood

Bur oak

Quaking Aspen

Perennials:

Ostrich Fern

Bleeding Heart

Jacob’s ladder

Solomon’s seal

Asclepias

Joe-pye Weed

Echinacea Purpurea

Liatrus

Veronica

Lobelia

Agastache

Perennial Grasses

