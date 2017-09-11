Lela Restaurant offers behind-the-scenes dinners

Lela Restaurant in Bloomington will be hosting six Chef's Counter Omakase events, meaning Chef's Choice, in September. The exclusive seven-course menu with wine pairings has been crafted by Executive Chef Stewart Woodman. http://kare11.tv/2y1t8gL

September 11, 2017

