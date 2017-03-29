Lela's Chef gives homemade donut lesson

A dozen doughnuts are pictured outside a Dunkin' Donuts store . (Photo: ROBERT SULLIVAN AFP/Getty Images)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Lela, the neighborhood restaurant and bar at the intersection of 494 and 100 in Bloomington, is now offering gourmet donuts on its Saturday and Sunday brunch menu.

Lela’s Executive Chef Stewart Woodman has some tips on how to make donuts at home.



Lela Donut Recipe:

Ingredients:

2 c. all-purpose flour

1/4 c. white granulated sugar

1 tbsp double acting baking powder

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/4 c. vegetable oil

3/4 c. whole milk

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions:

-Sift flour

-Mix all dry ingredients together until fully incorporated

-Combine and thoroughly mix wet ingredients

-Mix wet and dry ingredients together in a mixer with paddle attachment on low speed until dough begins to form

-Scrape down the sides of bowl, making sure to incorporate all flour

-Mix on high to break up any flour pockets that my have formed

-Using two greased spoons, form a small ball of dough

-Fry in vegetable oil at 375 degrees for 3 minutes (1.5 minutes on each side)

-Dough must be at room temperature before frying to achieve best results

For more information on Lela and its hours and specials, go to the restaurant website.

© 2017 KARE-TV