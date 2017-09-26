Let's Not Be Still Walk set in Eden Prairie

(Photo: Star Legacy Foundation)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Every year, about 500 Minnesota families are told that their unborn baby has died.

This weekend, the "Let's Not Be Still Pregnancy & Infant Loss Run and Walk" is happening in Eden Prairie. Lindsey Wimmer, Executive Director of the Star Legacy Foundation, joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk more about it.

This event brings together parents, families, friends and advocates for pregnancy and infant loss awareness, research, education and family support. Events include a 10K, 5K, 1-mile walk, kids fun run, diaper dash, and a special musical performance in honor of babies who have passed away.

As Minnesota increasingly becomes known as a national leader in stillbirth advocacy, this event has experienced tremendous growth – from 150 participants in 2013 to more than 1,000 in 2016. This event kicks off National Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness month, a national month of remembrance started in 1988 by President Ronald Reagan.

Experts believe that many stillbirths are preventable and that more research and awareness is needed to help prevent these tragedies. The Star Legacy Foundation is the only nonprofit in the nation that is dedicated solely to stillbirth research, education, advocacy and awareness.

For more information, click here.

© 2017 KARE-TV