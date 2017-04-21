KARE
Lift Bridge Brewing food pairings

Lift Bridge Brewery and Smalley's Caribbean Barbeque

Pat Evans, KARE 4:35 PM. CDT April 21, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn--The sun is out and grilling season is officially here! What better way to celebrate than with a cold beer and your favorite barbecue? Brad Glynn from Lift Bridge Brewing Company joined us in the KARE 11 Backyard with Shawn Smalley, Chef/Co-Owner of Smalleys BBQ with some suggestions for what beers to try alongside your favorite grilled foods.

IPAs have high hop bitterness, flavor and aroma. They go great with salty and rich food.
 Pairing: Pork Ribs with Lift Bridge’s Hop Dish IPA

Saisons often have some yeast character and high carbonation. They tend to pair well with seafood.
 Pairing: Grilled Oysters with Lift Bridge’s Farm Girl

 Blonde ales have a well-rounded flavor and pair well with many foods.
 Pairing: Jerk Beer Can Chicken with Lift Bridge’s Mango Blonde

Try out Lift Bridge beer at their taproom in Stillwater, your favorite bars and restaurants around town including Smalley’s Caribbean BBQ, and at select retailers.

