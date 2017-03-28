Local geologist shares story of grief

Rod Jasmer tells the story of his wife's tragic death in his book. (Photo: Courtesy: RodJasmer.com)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Local geologist, adventurer and father of three Rod Jasmer has experienced one of the most tragic losses imaginable -- and now he shares his story in hopes of helping others.

It was not yet 3 a.m. when Jasmer woke up to his wife gasping for air in a remote hut in Guatemala. He had no travel guides, no telephone, and no way to get help. His wife died suddenly while his children were completely unaware back home.

Jasmer, now a single dad, has not stopped traveling or adventuring. He now shares his story of tragedy and overcoming grief in his book, "Without Explanation: A True Story of Love and Loss in the Jungle."

