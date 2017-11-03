Local girls cast to star in 'Waitress'

(Credit: Hennepin Theatre Trust)

MINNEAPOLIS - When the national tour of the Broadway-hit Waitress rolls through Minneapolis, there will be some local faces on the stage.

The show is casting local talent at each stop to fill the role of "Lulu."

The Hennepin Theatre Trust announced on Friday that five year-old Prewitt Anderson of Bayport and four year-old Estela Antivilo of Maple Grove will split the role.

"I want it to be fun. To be something she remembers for the rest of her life and I'm sure it will be," says Teressa Antivilo, Estela's mom.

"We have a love of theater, it's one of the things we connected on," says Jennifer Anderson, Prewitt's mom, referring to her husband Jim. "Coming to a musical was our first date and so to have our children interested in being in the theatre also is really thrilling for us."

Around 40 young girls auditioned for the role a few weeks ago.

Prewitt and Estela will each get to appear in four shows.

Waitress runs at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis November 21-26.



© 2017 KARE-TV