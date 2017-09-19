Local twist on Antiques Roadshow

Get your treasures appraised at the De-clutter and Get Organized event in St. Paul on Oct. 2. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - As Baby Boomers downsize out of their long lived-in homes, they face the reality of finding out whether their possessions are treasures or just stuff.

NAPO-Minnesota can help get people started by providing attendees to their Oct. 2, 2017 De-clutter and Get Organized event the opportunity to have one item reviewed by professional appraisers for retail value.



The event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Wilder Center Auditorium, 451 Lexington Parkway North, St Paul, MN 55104. The event is open to the public for a $30 attendance fee, but a treasure review is limited to the first 35 people who sign up.

All registrations must be done online at www.napominnnesota.com. For more information contact Louise Kurzeka, NAPO chapter president at 952-939-8080 or president@napominnesota.com.

