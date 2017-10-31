Love Your Melon children's book now available

(Photo: Love Your Melon)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - You know them for their fantastic hats and for helping kids with cancer but now Love Your Melon has embarked on a new adventure…a children’s book!

The Adventures of the SuperCrew, is a story to encourage children battling cancer and empower children everywhere to overcome fear and discouragement in the midst of difficulty. The book will be distributed to hospitals across the country where Love your Melon provides hats to children battling cancer.

Love Your Melon was founded in an entrepreneurship class at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota by two friends, Zachary and Brian. On a mission to improve the lives of children battling cancer since October 22nd, 2012, Love Your Melon began with the simple idea of putting a hat on every child battling cancer in America.

After achieving the original goal of giving 45,000 hats — one for every child battling cancer in America — Love Your Melon set a new goal of giving one million dollars to pediatric cancer research and providing immediate support to children and their families.

Fifty percent of profit from the sale of all Love Your Melon products is given to Love Your Melon’s nonprofit partners in the fight against pediatric cancer. Love Your Melon’s nonprofit partners work in the field of pediatric oncology, fund cancer research initiatives and provide immediate support for families of children battling cancer. Fifty percent of profit is calculated after taxes and fees are paid.

