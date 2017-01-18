GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Madden’s Resort in the scenic Brainerd Lakes Area is hosting an upcoming winter dinner series taking place at their Classic Grill. Chef Paul Fitzpatrick joined us today to demonstrate what guests can expect at the upcoming wine dinner on January 28 from 5 - 9 p.m.

To reserve your spot at the five-course wine dinner on January 28th or one of the other winter dinners, call 218-829-2811 or The Classic Grill directly at 218-855-5921. For additional information, visit www.maddens.com.

Pheasant Confit; Breast of pheasant braised in duck fat, brown and wild puffed rice crisps, arcadia salad greens, citrus vinaigrette.

DIRECTIONS:

Take pheasant breast and braise it in duck fat for 2 – 3 hours in over at 275.

Remove from over and duck fat to let cool, then shred the meat.

Take a mixture of brown and wild rice and fry in saucepan in canola oil.

Mix up citrus vinaigrette.



• ½ cup each of orange, lemon and lime juice

• ½ shallot chopped

• 2 tbsp. honey

• 1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

• Blend until smooth

• Add ½ cup of olive oil while blending

Mix up rice, salad greens and vinaigrette in a bowl.

Top with pheasant confit.

