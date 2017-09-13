Maintaining muscle as you age

Delighted smiling woman exercising with sport equipment. (Photo: Zinkevych)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - As you age, lifting weights becomes less about just having that body you may be striving for.

“It's very important to maintain strong muscles,” says Dr. Larry Richmond at Park Nicollet.

Dr. Richmond says men start losing muscle mass in their 30's. He says, as those muscle fade, it can lead to weakness and an increased risk of injury.

So, what can we do to keep those muscles strong? It’s no surprise that Dr. Richmond says exercise is key. In addition to getting in some cardio nearly every day, he says lifting weights a few days a week will make a difference and it doesn't have to be a trip to the gym.

“For not very much money you can set up a few dumbbells at home, you can do pushups, you can do pull-ups, if you have an area where you can do that,” Dr. Richmond says. “There are a lot of different ways, short of joining the gym. Not everyone is up for that experience.”

When it comes to what you eat? “My best advice is portion control,” Dr. Richmond says.

He says to limit carbs and empty sugar calories, like junk food and soda. He says lean proteins like chicken, lean dairy, yogurt, beans and lentils will help maintain muscle mass.

“You don't have to give up all of your favorite foods, it's just too unrealistic. It's unsustainable,” he adds. “But I would encourage people to control their portions.”

All in an effort to keep those muscles in motion.

