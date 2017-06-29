Making summer travel less stressful

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Traveling in the summer is a blast, but can also be a bit stressful and uncomfortable.

Louise Kurzeka, owner of Everything’s Together stopped by KARE 11 at 4 to talk about ways to make it easier.

Here’s what she recommends:

Avoid over planning: Have a loose itinerary of activities to take in at your destination. Avoid the tendency to over schedule. This is a vacation for rest, relaxation and fun. Everyone will benefit from some downtime each day.

Parking breadcrumbs: When attending amusement/theme parks, museums, etc. take a photo of your parking location, whether a ramp or open lot.

Car Comfort: If traveling by car, train or bus, where you will be seated for long periods of time, consider using a Travelon Gel Seat Cushion to relieve extended pressure on your lower back or tailbone.

Road Trip Fun: Update the traditional car ride sing along with All Amerian Car-I-Oke, a collection of 21 tracks on a CD and multiple songbooks for everyone to join in.

Scarf Magic: Get double duty from The Pocket Scarf. Whether you are heading to the resort bonfire or just taking an evening stroll, it will keep you warm and stow your essentials of phone, keys and cash in a hidden pocket.

Promote Healthy Eating: Stock a small collapsible cooler with healthy snacks such as vegie packs, cheese sticks, yogurt tubes, fruit and nuts to counteract all the fast food meals and sugar based treats so easily available.

Minimize car messes: Distribute a shallow plastic shoe box for each family member to act as the “crumb catcher” and hold the food during car dining. Stack them up when done and clean out when at your destination.



© 2017 KARE-TV