Mariah Carey talks to KARE 11 about upcoming Twin Cities concert

ST. PAUL - Two of the biggest selling artists in music are hitting the road "together"... Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey will bring their "All The Hits" tour to the Twin Cities next month.

The pair will perform at Xcel Energy Energy center for one night only on March 24 at 7:00 p.m.

The singer/songwriter talked to us about the upcoming tour and she also shared a few observations about what it is like to be Mariah Carey.

Tickets are still currently available for the St. Paul stop on the tour.

