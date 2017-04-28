(Credit: Thinkstock) (Photo: AlexRaths)

MINNEAPOLIS - May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and many local Twin Cities dermatology practices are offering free skin cancer screenings.

It’s important to check your skin once a month, and to visit a board-certified dermatologist for a full body skin exam at least once a year.

For more information on the free screenings or to learn more about skin cancer prevention, diagnosis or screening visit DermatologyConsultants.com or call 651-209-1616.

