Medical devices to avoid buying used

Working elements of blood pressure monitor and stethoscope (Photo: mihalec)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - With garage sale season in full swing, bargain hunters are once again on the lookout for hidden deals. But if health and safety devices are on your “must-have” list, local home medical equipment expert Jesse Neumann from Corner Home Medical says you may want to think twice before buying.

Neumann joined the KARE 11 News at 4 to tell us why the potential health risks can outweigh the rewards. He urges people to avoid buying used CPAP machines, braces, open system breast pumps, and car seats.

For more information about safely using at-home health and safety devices, click here.

