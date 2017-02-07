Melissa Oprish makes cherry pie hearts pastries

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Looking to win some heart's this Valentine's Day? Chef, blogger and recipe explorer Melissa Oprish from TheNourishedpeach.com has come up with a cupid approved sweet treat.

Cherry Pie Heart Pastries

Ingredients

2 Cups Cherry Pie Filling (see my favorite homemade recipe below)

1 Box (2 Sheets) Puff Pastry, thawed

1 Egg

1 Tablespoon Water

Coarse Sugar or Powdered Sugar, for topping

Directions

Preheat oven to 375. Place puff pastry on a floured work surface and, using a rolling pin, roll it out until it is about half of its original thickness. Using a heart shaped cookie cutter, cut as many shapes as you are able to within the pastry. Make sure there is an even amount as each pie will require two cut out hearts.

Whisk the egg and water together in a small bowl, set aside. Place half of the hearts on a parchment lined baking sheet and brush or use your fingers to coat the outter line of the hearts with the egg wash. Place about 2 tablespoons of pie filling in the center of each heart. Place the remaining half of the cut out hearts on top of the hearts on the baking sheet and use your fingers or a fork to seal the edges together. Brush the tops with remaining egg wash and cut two slits into each pastry for ventilation. Sprinkle with course sugar, if using and bake for 15 minutes or until beginning to turn golden brown. Remove from oven and sprinkle with powdered sugar, if desired.

Cherry Pie Filling

Ingredients

2 Tablespoons Corn Starch

2 Tablespoons Lukewarm Water

16 Ounces Frozen Pitted Cherries

1/2 Cup Sugar

1 Tablespoon Fresh Lemon Juice

1/2 Teaspoon Almond Extract

Pinch of Salt

Directions

Whisk the corn starch and water together in a small bowl until combined. Place the cherries, sugar, lemon juice, almond extract, salt and cornstarch mixture into a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat and cook for 4-5 minutes or until thickened and the cherries are beginning to burst.

(© 2017 KARE)