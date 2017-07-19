Minneapolis gets its own dog!

For the first time ever, the Twin Cities is offering up its own beefy option to rival even the big (Chicago) dogs: the MPLS dog. (Photo: instagram.com/mpls.dog/)

The MPLS Dog is the creation of Ingredient, a full-service lifestyle marketing agency whose employees focus on one thing and one thing only: food!

The folks at Ingredient partnered up with the hot dog handlers at Uncle Franky’s, the go-to spot for hamburgers, hot dogs, hot sandwiches and fast eat treats in the Twin Cities (locations in Northeast and Plymouth). Uncle Franky’s is known for its Chicago Dog and Philly Sandwich, among other dishes.

Brian Brown, Founder of Ingredient joined us to prepare the Twin Cities' own MPLS Dog. Here's the recipe:

MPLS Dog



Lots of calories. 11 ingredients. 100% Minnesotan

Hot dog bun

Bun-length beef hot dog

Hotdish

½ bag frozen green beans

½ bag frozen sweet corn

1 lb 85% lean ground beef

1 medium onion, chopped

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 can cream of mushroom soup

1/4 tsp salt

pepper to taste

Cheez Whiz

mini tater tots, deep fried

ketchup

Butter bun and toast face down on a hot griddle. Slice hot dog almost in half lengthwise. Cook hot dog cut side down on a hot griddle for about two minutes. Flip hot dog and cook the other side for about two minutes more.

In a large skillet cook ground beef with salt and pepper, about seven minutes. Add the soup, frozen vegetables and the onion. Cook until heated through.

Place hot dog in toasted bun, top with hotdish, Cheez Whiz, deep-fried tater tots and ketchup.





