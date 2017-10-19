Minneapolis Red Rabbit stirs up social lubricants

KARE 11 welcomed Red Rabbit’s Beverage Director Ian Lowther in-studio to mix up some of his favorite cocktails from the book. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - This month, Red Rabbit will release “Social Lubricants” Volume III, the restaurant’s libations book, featuring descriptions of the restaurant’s latest delicious, seasonal craft cocktail offerings.

KARE 11 welcomed Red Rabbit’s Beverage Director Ian Lowther in-studio to mix up some of his favorite cocktails from the book.

Recipe for Tarragon Wild:

1 2/3 oz vodka

1/2 oz Cocchi Rosa

1/4 oz Amara amaro

1/2 oz grapefruit juice

1/2 oz lemon juice

1/4 oz honey syrup

1 2/3 oz rosé cava

Shake all ingredients together except cava and strain into a collins glass. Top with cava and garnish with a tarragon sprig and an orange peel.

Red Rabbit was established in 2016 by two-time Restaurateur of the Year winner Luke Shimp and owner of sister concept Red Cow. Located in the historical and nationally recognized North Loop neighborhood of Minneapolis, Red Rabbit offers guests a variety of chef-inspired cuisine focusing on pizza, pasta and oysters, as well as a best-in-class cocktail program and 43 wines by the glass selected by an in-house Sommelier. Visit www.redrabbitmn.com, or follow Red Rabbit on Facebook and on Twitter at @RedRabbit_MN.

