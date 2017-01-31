(Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The 49th annual Minneapolis/St. Paul RV, Vacation and Camping Show is taking place Thursday, February 9 – Sunday, Feb. 12.

It's considered one of the largest consumer RV shows in the Midwest. Dan Mouch from Coates RV joined the KARE 11 News at 4 with a preview of what visitors can expect to see.at this year's show.

Hours

• Thursday, Feb. 9: 10am – 8pm

• Friday, Feb. 10: 10am – 9pm

• Saturday, Feb. 11: 9am – 8pm

• Sunday, Feb. 12: 10am – 5pm

Pricing

• $12 for adults, $5 for children between 6 & 12, 5 & under free

You can find out more about the show at this website: www.msprvshow.com



