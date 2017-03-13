Minnesota author shares tips for managing stress

Dr. Debra Lindh offers a blueprint for avoiding stress and finding success.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- It comes as no surprise that survey after survey shows Americans are seriously stressed out.

And for some, this has become a chronic condition. These people are unable to escape being stressed whether at work, in the car and even places that were considered safe zones.

Dr. Deb Lindh, President of Mindful Effect and co-author of the Amazon best seller "The Success Blueprint" joined us on KARE News at 4 to discuss strategies for managing stress.

