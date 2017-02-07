Minnesota author's 50K treasure hunt

MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota native and author Pete Bissonette likes a good mystery, so much that he decided to hide a physical treasure. He wrote a novel about a treasure hunt called Breakfast Tea & Bourbon. Woven between the lines of the story are hints and clues to lead the reader to the treasure.

Here's where the hunt comes in: Find the treasure and be awarded $50,000 plus $5,000 for your favorite charity. Pete shares tips for finding the treasure while mixing an amazing cocktail of bourbon and champagne, he named the Bourbagne.

The hunt begins on February 9, 2017 at 5:08 p.m. CST time. More information is available at www.BreakfastTeaAndBourbon.com.

