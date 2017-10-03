Minnesota-based Schwan's celebrates 65 years

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota-based Schwan's Company is celebrating its 65 years of delivering meal-ready frozen foods.
Marvin Schwan started Schwan’s in 1952 in Southwest Minnesota going door-to-door selling 14 gallons of his family’s ice cream. Throughout the years, Schwan's Home Service evolved to delivering a full range of frozen meals and snacks.
Schwan’s Company Corporate Executive Chef, Matt Horn, appeared on KARE 11 News at 4 p.m. to explain how consumers can take a fresh look at frozen foods for home entertaining. More recipes can be found at Schwan's website.
Fire-Roasted Chicken and Corn Empanadas
Preparation Time 20 minutes
Total Time 30 minutes
Number of Servings 4
This easy-to-make, chef-crafted recipe introduces empanadas, a savory, filled pastry that originated in Portugal and Spain. After you make the creamy, slightly spicy filling, simply roll out the biscuits, fill, fold and bake.
Ingredients
• 1 Tbsp butter
• 1 cup Fire-Grilled Chicken Breast Strips (Schwan's #496), thawed
• 1 cup Super-Sweet Cut Corn (Schwan's #773), frozen
• 1/3 cup sour cream
• 1/2 tsp finely chopped thyme
• 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
• 2 tsp minced chipotle chilies in adobe sauce
• ½ fresh lime, juiced
• 8 Southern-Style Biscuits (668), thawed
• 1 egg, beaten
• 2 cloves garlic, minced
• Flour for dusting
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 375°F.
2. Sauté garlic in butter in a large sauté pan for 1-2 minutes.
3. Blend in chicken, corn, sour cream, thyme, Parmesan, chipotle peppers and lime juice.
4. Cook an additional 4-6 minutes, then season to taste.
5. Dust rolling surface with flour and roll individual biscuits into a 4-inch circles.
6. Place filling onto on half of each biscuit. Fold the other half of the biscuit over the filling and seal edges with a fork. Place on baking sheet.
7. Brush egg over top of biscuits, bake 15-17 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through.
Tip: For easy entertaining, prepare ahead of time and refrigerate until ready to bake. Pairs well with this quick and easy Zucchini Apple Citrus Salad of ½ cup julienne cut zucchini and granny smith apple, chopped jalapeno, 2 tablespoon cilantro, ½ lime juiced, salt and pepper, to taste.
