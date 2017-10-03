Minnesota-based Schwan's celebrates 65 years

Minnesota-based Schwan's Company is celebrating its 65 years of delivering meal-ready frozen foods and sharing recipes that give a fresh look at frozen. (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota-based Schwan's Company is celebrating its 65 years of delivering meal-ready frozen foods.

Marvin Schwan started Schwan’s in 1952 in Southwest Minnesota going door-to-door selling 14 gallons of his family’s ice cream. Throughout the years, Schwan's Home Service evolved to delivering a full range of frozen meals and snacks.

Schwan’s Company Corporate Executive Chef, Matt Horn, appeared on KARE 11 News at 4 p.m. to explain how consumers can take a fresh look at frozen foods for home entertaining. More recipes can be found at Schwan's website.

Fire-Roasted Chicken and Corn Empanadas

Preparation Time 20 minutes

Total Time 30 minutes

Number of Servings 4

This easy-to-make, chef-crafted recipe introduces empanadas, a savory, filled pastry that originated in Portugal and Spain. After you make the creamy, slightly spicy filling, simply roll out the biscuits, fill, fold and bake.

Ingredients

• 1 Tbsp butter

• 1 cup Fire-Grilled Chicken Breast Strips (Schwan's #496), thawed

• 1 cup Super-Sweet Cut Corn (Schwan's #773), frozen

• 1/3 cup sour cream

• 1/2 tsp finely chopped thyme

• 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

• 2 tsp minced chipotle chilies in adobe sauce

• ½ fresh lime, juiced

• 8 Southern-Style Biscuits (668), thawed

• 1 egg, beaten

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• Flour for dusting

• Salt and pepper, to taste



Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 375°F.

2. Sauté garlic in butter in a large sauté pan for 1-2 minutes.

3. Blend in chicken, corn, sour cream, thyme, Parmesan, chipotle peppers and lime juice.

4. Cook an additional 4-6 minutes, then season to taste.

5. Dust rolling surface with flour and roll individual biscuits into a 4-inch circles.

6. Place filling onto on half of each biscuit. Fold the other half of the biscuit over the filling and seal edges with a fork. Place on baking sheet.

7. Brush egg over top of biscuits, bake 15-17 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through.

Tip: For easy entertaining, prepare ahead of time and refrigerate until ready to bake. Pairs well with this quick and easy Zucchini Apple Citrus Salad of ½ cup julienne cut zucchini and granny smith apple, chopped jalapeno, 2 tablespoon cilantro, ½ lime juiced, salt and pepper, to taste.



