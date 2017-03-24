Minnesota caterer shares secrets for success in new book

MINNEAPOLIS - Renown Minnesota caterer Soile Anderson and her Deco Catering crew have designed memorable decor and dining for countless events over the years.

Some of the highlights include events for the Dalai Lama, the King of Norway and President Barack Obama.

Anderson is now sharing her secrets for success.

She has collaborated with author and Pioneer Press food writer, Eleanor Ostman for the new book Celebrations to Remember.

This new 100 pg.full-color book shares stories, history and ideas covering over 30 years of party memories, photos and over 70 recipes from Solie’s career catering thousands of events.

Learn entertaining tips from the pros who share advice for hosting special event parties, weddings to holiday feasts and kosher festivities.

The co-authors will be featured guests at a Special Book Event at the American Swedish Institute on Wednesday, April 12, 6:30PM to 8PM. 2600 Park Ave. Minneapolis, 55407.

Tickets are available at this link / and are $10 per person. www.asimn.org/programs-education/events/celebrations-remember-soile-anderson

© 2017 KARE-TV