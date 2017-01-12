Minnesota group dispelling myths about adoption

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Adoption has been in the spotlight recently, both onstage and in the media.

The musical "Orphan Train" just had another successful run at the History Theatre in St. Paul. In Hennepin County, there are upwards of 100 children waiting to be adopted.

Other kids are waiting desperately for foster families to step forward.

Minnesota based Bellis is working to educate and dispel stereotypes and misperceptions about modern adoption. The non profit organization educates young people in schools about how adoption works along with providing support for mothers who have chosen adoption. Bellis has no political or religious agenda or affiliation.

Kate Gillen is president of Bellis, she joined us on KARE 11 News to share her personal adoption stories. Bellis says she is working to reduce the stigma sometimes associated with adoption and eliminate harmful stereotypes that have hung on for decades.

Anyone interesting in learning more about volunteer opportunities is encourage to attend upcoming events:

Saturday, January 28, 9:30 a.m. Eden Prairie Library -New Volunteer Workshop

Sunday, February 12, 6:00 p.m. St. Paul. Adoption Connection. Share your adoption story. Give and receive support. Large and small group discussions.

For more information: MyBellis.org

(© 2017 KARE)