Minnetonka teen author helping others get published

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Sigma’s Bookshelf is a new publishing company exclusively for teen writers that was started up by a Minnetonka teenager. Justin M. Anderson came up with the idea for the company after he got a lot of attention for his debut book, “Saving Stripes: A Kitty’s Story,” and didn’t think it was fair he was the only teen he knew with a book.

With his parents’ help, he set up the company in Oct. 2015. The Andersons have secured a fiscal sponsor, Springboard for the Arts, which allows Sigma’s Bookshelf to seek grant money to cover costs. They are running the company like a nonprofit. All services to the kids are free, and teen writers will be getting royalties for books sold online and in stores. More information can be found at www.SigmasBookshelf.com.



Sigma’s Bookshelf will be among the publishing companies featured at the Rosemount Writers Festival and Book Fair, which takes place on Sat., March 18, 2017, at the Steeple Center in Rosemount. Hours are 9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

