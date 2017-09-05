Mississippi Minute Film Festival showcases the riverfront

If entering a film festival has always felt way too intimidating, here's one that is making it pretty simple! The Mississippi Minute Film Festival will showcase 60-second films that tell stories along the Minneapolis Riverfront. http://kare11.tv/2vJpvhP

KARE 4:43 PM. CDT September 05, 2017

