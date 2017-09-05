Mississippi Minute Film Festival showcasing riverfront

The Mississippi Minute Film Festival will showcase 60-second films that tell stories along the Minneapolis Riverfront. (Photo: Courtesy Mississippi Minute Film Festival)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – If entering a film festival has always felt way too intimidating, here’s one that is making it pretty simple!

The Mississippi Minute Film Festival will showcase 60-second films that tell stories along the Minneapolis Riverfront. All films must be uploaded online by September 15th. You can upload films directly to the festival website. The winners will be announced October 23rd at the Milly City Museum.

Kathleen Boe with the Minneapolis Riverfront Partnership stopped by KARE 11 at 4 to talk about the festival.

