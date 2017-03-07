MN author discusses legacy for our kids

MINNEAPOLIS - It's no secret that we are living in a highly polarized environment right now. But a local author is asking Americans to think about the legacy we're leaving for our kids.

Jon Oleson, who also happens to be a Bloomington City Council member, joined KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about his new book, "What Legacy Are We Giving Our Kids?" and what he feels we can all do to move in a positive direction.

Oleson recommends that Americans give careful thought to the legacy our kids are receiving as they grow up in the United States. Will they grow up contributing to the highly partisan and polarized environment we now experience? Or will they grow up modeling themselves after those who work together to solve problems and plan a future that acknowledges the different needs and perspectives that are the human reality?

Jon’s book, What Legacy Are We Giving Our Kids? looks into the corners and crevices of American life—the everyday dynamics where Oleson sees legacies being created. Each chapter describes an observation or tells a story from Jon’s personal life that illustrates how seemingly minor dynamics shape the legacy we pass on to kids. How adults speak and act when interacting with kids in day-to-day life model and thereby pass on values. Whether we pass on good values that help kids – and our nation – succeed or not is up to each of us.

Jon writes about human interface dynamics like how we respond when a child scrapes a knee and how we talk about people with disabilities or those who have different skin color. He puts a variety of issues on America’s discussion table, like how we “do” schools, health care and politics, like how we think of God and ourselves.

Jon invites readers to think about legacy-passing as more than estate stuff. This very readable book asks readers to ponder and critique each chapter through the lens of the unique experiences and values each of us have.

Two dollars from the sale of each book will be donated to nonprofit programs that help children and promote the sustainability of our environment.

Jon will be signing copies of his book at the HarMar Mall Barnes and Noble in Roseville on Sun., March 12, beginning at 2 p.m.

More information about the book can be found at www.legacytokids.com.



