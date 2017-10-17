MN native & Target executive writes first novel

Twin Cities native and Target executive James Tucker has added author to his resume with his first published novel, "Next of Kin." (Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Twin Cities native and Target executive James Tucker has added author to his resume with his first published novel, "Next of Kin" (Thomas & Mercer; Trade Paperback Original; Oct. 17, 2017).

The book debuts today, and it’s already receiving praise from critics, including a coveted starred review from one of the publishing industry’s most respected publications, Publishers Weekly.

In "Next of Kin," Tucker unravels the story of a wealthy, power-hungry family built on generations of greed, exploitation, and disgraceful morals. The story weaves in aspects of the Holocaust, stolen art and classical music as Tucker’s cop protagonist, Buddy Lock, plunges headfirst into the world of seedy art dealings, betrayal, and the repercussions of one of history’s most despicable moments.

We sat down with Tucker to discuss his gripping crime thriller, how he came up with the idea for the story, and his upcoming participation at Once Upon a Crime’s Nov. 2 Crime Fiction Panel, and the huge, “Land of 10,000 Mysteries” event taking place Nov. 9 at Barnes & Noble in Minnetonka.

To learn more about Tucker, his novel, Next of Kin, and where he’ll be appearing around the Twin Cities for readings and signings, visit his website: www.JamesTuckeronline.com.

© 2017 KARE-TV