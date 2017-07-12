Motown the Musical at the Minneapolis Orpheum Theatre

Motown the Musical returns to Minneapolis July 11-16, 2017 (Photo: Courtesy: Hennepin Theatre Trust)

MINNEAPOLIS - Back by popular demand, Motown the Musical returns to Minneapolis July 11-16, 2017, to close out the 2016-2017 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin Season at the Orpheum Theatre.

The musical includes more than 60 beloved hits from the Motown catalog. The music in the show was arranged and orchestrated to resemble the original Motown recordings.

Motown gave birth to some of America’s most iconic performers including Diana Ross & the Supremes, Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, Stevie Wonder, the Temptations, the Four Tops, Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson & the Jackson 5, the Marvelettes, Martha Reeves & the Vandellas, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Lionel Richie & the Commodores, Teena Marie, and many more.

Chester Gregory, who plays the iconic Berry Gordy, the man who gave birth to Motown, joined us on KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about his role and the show.

Motown the Musical is being performed at the Orpheum Theatre through Sunday, July 16.

