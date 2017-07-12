Mpls. man to appear on NBC's 'Little Big Shots: Forever Young'

Bob Stromberg, 65, of Minneapolis will showcase his hand puppetry on NBC’s new show, “Little Big Shots: Forever Young" Wednesday. (Photo: Courtesy: NBC)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – It’s never too late to showcase your talents. That’s the message from NBC’s new show, “Little Big Shots: Forever Young.”

Sixty-five-year-old Bob Stromberg of Minneapolis will appear on the show Wednesday night.

Stromberg stopped by KARE 11 at 4 to talk about his hand puppet act.

You can catch Little Big Shots: Forever Young Wednesdays on NBC at 7 p.m. CST.

