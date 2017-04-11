MSP Film Festival runs April 13-29

The 36th Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival (MSPIFF) runs April 13-29, 2017. (Photo: Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - The Film Society of Minneapolis St. Paul has a full slate of films, events, and panels planned for the 36th Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival (MSPIFF) April 13-29.

This year’s festival will bring 350 new films representing 70+ countries to St. Anthony Main Theatre, the Uptown Theatre, and the Capri Theater in Minneapolis, Metropolitan State University's Film Space in St. Paul and the Marcus Wehrenberg 14 Theater in Rochester. The full film schedule is available at mspfilm.org.

Ticket prices for Premium screenings will vary (please check online.) Regular screenings are $13 for the general public, $11 for Film Society members, and $8 for those 25-and-under/students.

