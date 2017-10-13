KARE
MSP Magazine Fall Restaurant Week

Pat Evans, KARE 4:58 PM. CDT October 13, 2017

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - If you've been wanting to get a taste of some of the best restaurants in the Twin Cities, now is your chance. Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine's Fall Restaurant Week starts this weekend. Food and Dining Editor Stephanie March joined us on KARE 11 News to give us a preview.  

What: Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s Restaurant Week celebrates the best of Twin Cities dining with a week’s worth of great deals in some of the Twin Cities trendiest and best restaurants from October 15th -October 20th. Participating restaurants will serve two-course lunches for $10-$25 and three-course dinners for $15-$35.

When: Sunday, October 15 to Friday, October 20.

Where: Restaurants across the Twin Cities.

Time: Lunch & Dinner

Tickets: Prix-fixed Menu Pricing ranges from $10 - $25 for lunch and $15-$35 for dinner.

More Information: mspmag.com/restaurantweek

 

 

