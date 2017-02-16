MSP Magazine's Restaurant Week February 19-24

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Looking to try one of the Twin Cities hottest new restaurants or maybe return to an old favorite?
Minneapolis St. Paul Magazine's celebrates the best of Twin Cities dining with a week’s worth of great deals in the Twin Cities trendiest and best restaurants from February 19 – 24.
Participating restaurants will serve two-course lunches for $10-$25 and three-course dinners for $15-$35.
When: Sunday, February 19 – Friday, February 24
Where: Restaurants across the Twin Cities
Time: Lunch & Dinner
Tickets: Fixed Menu Pricing ranges from $10 - $25 for lunch and $15-$35 for dinner
More Information: mspmag.com/restaurantweek
