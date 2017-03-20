Multiple sclerosis: The sneaky disease

A doctor speaks with a patient (Photo: Adam Berry, Getty Images)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - To call multiple sclerosis a “sneaky” disease may be an understatement.

Not only can the symptoms vary from person to person, they can also come and go over time, making it difficult to diagnose. In fact, it’s estimated that it usually takes seven years between when people spot their first symptom and when they’re diagnosed.

March is Multiple Sclerosis Month, and Dr. Ron Tarrel from Noran Neurological Clinic and Abbott Northwestern stopped by KARE 11 News at 4 to tell us more about some of the early warning signs.

More information about multiple sclerosis and resources are available online.

© 2017 KARE-TV