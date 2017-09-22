NAMIWalks eliminating mental health stigma

(Photo: KARE 11)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – NAMIWalks Minnesota is hoping to help eliminate the stigma surrounding mental illness. NAMI Minnesota Executive Director Sue Abderholden stopped by the KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about this weekend’s event.

NAMIWalks Minnesota is a 5K walk on Saturday, September 23 at Minnehaha Park in Minneapolis. You can form a walk team, join a team or walk individually. There will be live music by High Brow & the Shades, picnics, speakers, a kids tent, a tree of hope, a t-shirt contest, team photos, and more.

KARE 11’s Bryan Piatt is emceeing the event. Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m. and the walk starts at 1:00 p.m.

Click the NAMIWalks logo at www.namihelps.org for information and to register.

