National women business owners conference coming to Minneapolis

(Photo: Courtesy NAWBO Minnesota)

MINNEAPOLIS - Next month, women business owners from across the country will come to Minneapolis to celebrate 40 years of daring.

Erin Brockovich will be the keynote speaker at the National Association of Women Business Owners conference, titled "Together We Dare," Oct. 15-17 at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis.

Mary Quist-Newins from NAWBO-Minnesota stopped by KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the exciting networking and educational opportunity.

For more information, and to register, visit the conference website.

© 2017 KARE-TV