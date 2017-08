"Native Gardens" runs at the Guthrie through Aug. 26. (Photo: Courtesy Guthrie Theater)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – The comedy “Native Gardens” is serving up laughs at the Guthrie Theater.

The one-act show tells the story of two couples who turn from well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies.

Actors Jacqueline Correa and Dan Domingues stopped by KARE 11 News at 4 to talk about the show.

The show runs through Aug. 26. You can learn more about it online.

© 2017 KARE-TV