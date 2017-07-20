NE Minneapolis Brasa Rotisserie turns 10

MINNEAPOLIS - One of Northeast Minneapolis most successful restaurants is celebrating a big milestone this weekend. Brasa Rotisserie is celebrating its 10th anniversary. To commemorate the milestone, the team at Brasa is hosting a 10th anniversary party on Sunday, July 23, featuring an Alchemy workout and signature beer launch in collaboration with ABLE. Today, we Josh Carroll of Brasa stopped by KARE 11 News@4 to give more details on the beer and celebration.

Pork Belly Skewers

Get a good cut of pork belly and shave it into thin slices

Marinate in rub for 8 – 24 hrs. (rub recipe below)

Grill



Rub recipe

1 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

½ cup of minced onion

2 large garlic cloves minced

1 cup of fresh lime juice

2 tbsp. of distilled vinegar

2 tbsp. garlic powder

2 tbsp. freshly ground pepper

1 ½ tsp. ground cumin

1 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

Salt



Sautee the onion and garlic on olive oil and heat until softened for about 5 minutes. Add the lemon and orange juices and simmer for another 2 minutes. Transfer everything to a bowl. Add the vinegar and the rest of the spices. Finally, add in your pork to marinate.

